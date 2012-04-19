(Adds Talvivaara and shares from Norway, Denmark)
NOKIA
Nokia is due to announce its full first-quarter results
later on Thursday, and faces pressure to convince investors it
is still capable of a turnaround.
The Finnish mobile phone maker last week warned markets it
expects to post losses for the first two quarters of 2012.
Analysts expect a loss of 0.07 euros per share for the
quarter and a similar loss for the following quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
TALVIVAARA
Finnish miner Talvivaara warned of an operating loss for the
first quarter and said its annual nickel production would be at
the low end of its forecast range after a new recycling system
and a fatal accident at a plant hurt output.
Talvivaara on Thursday reiterated its 2012 nickel production
forecast of 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes, but said it will likely be
near the bottom end of the range.
The company said lower nickel prices in February and March
also hit its quarterly results, which are due to be announced
April 25.
TELIASONERA
Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera
reported a surprise slight drop in first quarter earnings and
said it stuck to its 2012 outlook.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring
items, of 8.82 billion Swedish crowns ($1.31 billion), less than
the average forecast of 9.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and
down slightly on last year's 8.89 billion crowns.
TELE2
The Nordic telecoms firm on Thursday slightly cut
profitability forecasts for its two biggest sales regions,
Russia and Sweden, and reported first quarter earnings just
below the market's forecast.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.57 billion Swedish crowns
($380.99 million)versus the average forecast of 2.73 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts and last
year's 2.54 billion.
SKF
The world's biggest bearings maker is due to publish its
first-quarter report at 0600 GMT. Operating earnings are seen
down 13 percent to 2.17 billion Swedish crowns in the quarter,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
GETINGE
The medical technology group is scheduled to release its
full first-quarter report at around 1000 GMT. The company has
already issued a profit warning for the quarter, leaving the
market focus on undisclosed figures such as order intake in the
period.
TELENOR
The telecoms operator said the Russian Antimonopoly Service
had filed a claim requiring Telenor to return shares in Russia's
VimpelCom the Norwegian company acquried in February,
and to enter into a new shareholder's agreement with VimpelCom
and Altimo.
KVAERNER, AKER SOLUTIONS
The Norwegian oil services firms have received services
contracts for engineering work to be performed at the Ormen
Lange/Nyhamna onshore facilities on the west coast of Norway,
operated by Royal Dutch Shell.
Kvaerner says the six-year contract is worth 6 billion crown
($1.04 billion), while Aker Solutions said its sub-contract from
Kvaerner is expected to represent approximately 850 to 950
million Norwegian crowns ($148 to $165 million) in revenues.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil
and shipping groupo, is planning to extend its Daily Maersk
container shipping service to new trade lanes, shipping daily
Lloyd's List said.
The company has pledged to improve its delivery times
significantly by year-end, after admitting that shippers have
been poorly treated in the past, Lloyd's List said.
