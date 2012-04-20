UPDATE 1-China's easing factory gate prices hint at broader economic slowdown
* China May PPI +5.5 pct y/y (poll +5.7 pct), slows for 3rd month
HELSINKI, April 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
WARTSILA
The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is expected to report a 4 percent drop in first-quarter adjusted operating profit to 109 million euros ($143 million).
Wartsila results are due at 0530 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7609 euros)
* China May PPI +5.5 pct y/y (poll +5.7 pct), slows for 3rd month
TOKYO, June 9 Smoke was detected in the cockpit of a Korean Air Lines flight on Friday as it approached Fukuoka airport in southern Japan, but there was no fire reported and no injuries among the passengers, civil aviation and transport officials said.