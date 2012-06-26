(Adds TeliaSonera)

COPENHAGEN, June 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecoms firm said in a statement on Tuesday it has acquired 85.6 percent of TEO LT in Lithuania after launching a voluntary takeover bid for the firm. The total value of the acquisition amounts to 76 million euros.

NOKIA

Shares in the Finnish mobile phone company fell 11.4 percent on Monday, partly due to worries that its partner Microsoft may start selling its own phones. An equities analyst had said last week that the software giant was considering such a step.

InformationWeek on Monday quoted Greg Sullivan, Microsoft's senior marketing manager for Windows Phone, saying there were no such plans. Microsoft declined to confirm Sullivan's comments.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems on Tuesday said it would unite its Asia Pacific and China sales business units to cut costs, as part of a major restructuring.

The world's biggest wind turbine maker said in a statement that Sean Sutton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific, had left the company as a result.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer could lose distribution rights to Corona beer in countries such as Russia and China if rival Anheuser-Busch InBev SA buys the remaining 50 percent stake it does not already own in the brewer Grupo Modelo , daily Berlingske Tidende said.

