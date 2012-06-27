HELSINKI, June 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish oil and shipping group has received authorisation
to carry out the first exploration drilling in the Danish part
of the North Sea in four years, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The
drilling will be carried out as a high pressure, high
temperature drilling at the Maja license in the North Sea,
Jyllands-Posten said.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)