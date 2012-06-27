HELSINKI, June 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group has received authorisation to carry out the first exploration drilling in the Danish part of the North Sea in four years, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The drilling will be carried out as a high pressure, high temperature drilling at the Maja license in the North Sea, Jyllands-Posten said.

