HELSINKI, June 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank is to close 27 of 28 branches of its troubled National Irish Bank unit as it bids to draw a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis, the bank said late on Thursday.

The bank said it expected to cut 100 jobs and would serve customers through a single "Personal Banking Center."

For more on the company, double click on

CANIA, VOLVO

Brazil will buy 8,500 buses and 8,000 trucks in the second half of the year as part of measures to boost growth, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Friday.

The South American country is an important market for both Volvo and Scania, but sales have fallen this year, mainly due to a rules-driven switch to new engines.

Economic growth has also slowed.

For more on the companies, double click on ,

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)