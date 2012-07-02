HELSINKI, July 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas late on Sunday
dismissed as "speculation" a report in the Sunday Times that
said the company was considering putting itself up for sale and
had entered debt restructuring talks with its lenders.
The Sunday Times, which cited no sources for its
information, said that banks had given Vestas an "ultimatum,"
and demanded that the company prepare a comprehensive financial
restructuring plan.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)