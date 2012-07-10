HELSINKI, July 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
China's Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd said on
Tuesday it had no plans to acquire troubled Vestas, the
world's largest turbine maker, denying a report that it was in
talks to buy its Danish rival for up to $2.5 billion.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)