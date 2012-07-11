HELSINKI, July 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

GETINGE

The Swedish medical equipment maker is due to post second-quarter results at 0630 GMT. The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts expects a rise of 14 percent in pretax profit.

For more on the company click on

NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS

Nokia Siemens Networks has won a deal to deliver wireless network to Kolkata subway in India, business daily Kauppalehti reported. It said according to daily Economic Times of India the deal value is around 30 million euros ($36.77 million).

For more on the company click on, or

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)