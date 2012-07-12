(Adds Nokian Renkaat)

HELSINKI, July 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DNB

DNB, Norway's biggest bank, beat market expectations with a 29 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, thanks to gains on derivative contracts.

The company, one of the biggest lenders to the global shipping industry, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit rose to 4.58 billion Norwegian crowns ($749.6 million) from 3.55 billion crowns a year earlier, beating market expectations for 3.81 billion crowns.

NOVO NORDISK

New regulation for subsidies for diabetes treatments in Denmark will hurt sales of the Danish insulin producer's Levemir and Victoza treatments, daily Berlingske Tidende said. Countries like China and Brazil use the country where a pharmaceuticals company is based as reference when deciding whether to provide subsidies itself, Berlingske said. Denmark's decision to limit the diabetes treatment subsidies could thereby rub off in countries lilke China and Brazil, Berlingske said.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer will launch its Somersby cider in three states in the Unites States i September and is launching the cider in the UK at the moment, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is postponing the launch of a prototype of a 7.0 megawatt turbine until some time in 2014, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The management had originally said it would launch the prototype at the end of this year.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker is planning to open a new factory in Europe and is negotiating with two countries including Serbia, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported, citing the company's CEO.

($1 = 6.1100 Norwegian crowns)

