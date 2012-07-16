BRIEF-Datatec says to sell Westcon-Comstor America business for up to $800 mln
* Datatec - to sell Westcon-Comstor North America and Latam operations for up to $800 million and 10 pct of rest of westcon-comstor for $30 million to Synnex
HELSINKI, July 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SEB
Swedish banking group SEB posted second-quarter operating profits above forecast and warned that developments in Europe looked increasingly uncertain. Operating earnings at the bank in the April through June period were 3.95 billion Swedish crowns ($560.6 million), compared with the 3.33 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
