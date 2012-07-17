HELSINKI, July 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ATLAS COPCO

The compressor and machinery maker is due to release second-quarter results around 0900 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for operating earnings to rise to 4.8 billion Swedish crowns ($680.37 million) from 4.2 billion a year earlier.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish industrial group is due to publish its second-quarter earnings report at 0630 GMT. Core profit is seen inching down to 1.30 billion crowns from a year-ago 1.33 billion, according to the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank posted a second-quarter operating profit that beat expectations and said earnings rose in all of its home markets outside of Sweden. Operating profits reached 4.5 billion crowns, just topping a mean forecast for 4.4 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

GJENSIDIGE

The biggest insurer in Norway posted second-quarter earnings above forecasts as its general insurance operations saw higher premiums earned while insurance claims fell.

April to June pretax profit fell slightly to 1.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($200.2 million) from a 1.25 billion profit in the year-ago period, topping all estimates in a Reuters poll.

