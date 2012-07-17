(Adds Petroleum Geo-Services, Jyske Bank, Nokia Siemens Networks, Ericsson, updates Alfa Laval)

HELSINKI, July 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

Norwegian oil hunter Petroleum Geo-Services said its second-quarter results would be significantly better than current market expectations due to "excellent performance in all units" and raised its full-year core earnings guidance.

JYSKE BANK

Denmark's Jyske Bank said new, stricter rules on loan impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million Danish crowns ($148.07 million) ($148.07 million). It said it had made a pretax loss of 209 million Danish crowns ($34.4 million) in the first half of 2012.

NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS , ERICSSON

Nokia Siemens Networks' and Ericsson's rival, French telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent warned it expects to post a 40 million-euro ($49 million) adjusted operating loss for the second quarter, due to "slower than expected business mix improvement".

ATLAS COPCO

The compressor and machinery maker is due to release second-quarter results around 0900 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for operating earnings to rise to 4.8 billion Swedish crowns ($680.37 million) from 4.2 billion a year earlier.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish industrial group's second-quarter core earnings were marginally below market expectations and it said it expected demand in the third quarter to be on about the same level as in the second.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) dipped to 1.29 billion crowns versus a year-ago 1.34 billion to just undershoot the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts at 1.30 billion.

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank posted a second-quarter operating profit that beat expectations and said earnings rose in all of its home markets outside of Sweden. Operating profits reached 4.5 billion crowns, just topping a mean forecast for 4.4 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

GJENSIDIGE

The biggest insurer in Norway posted second-quarter earnings above forecasts as its general insurance operations saw higher premiums earned while insurance claims fell.

April to June pretax profit fell slightly to 1.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($200.2 million) from a 1.25 billion profit in the year-ago period, topping all estimates in a Reuters poll.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0943 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.8170 euros) ($1 = 6.0780 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)