(Updates Ericsson, SKF, Millicom, Wartsila; adds Novo Nordisk)
HELSINKI, July 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON
The world's top mobile network maker posted lower-than-
expected core earnings for the second quarter but said some
pressure on profitability should ease at the end of the year.
Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's
loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges,
were 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($470.88 million) against a mean
forecast of 3.5 billion in a Reuters poll.
TELIASONERA
The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator cut its
outlook for the year marginally due to a tougher business
climate as it posted lower-than-expected core profit in the
second quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 9.0 billion Swedish
crowns versus the average forecast of 9.2 billion crowns in a
Reuters poll and 9.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest banking group posted
second-quarter operating profits above expectations but said
slower economic growth in the region due to Europe's debt crisis
was affecting business.
Operating earnings in the second quarter were 1.1 billion
euros, against 945 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared
with the 949 million reported in the same period a year ago.
SKF
The world's top bearing maker, SKF of Sweden, reported a
slightly bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings and
said it expected demand to remain flat in the third quarter.
Second-quarter operating earnings fell to 2.05 billion
Swedish crowns from 2.62 billion a year earlier and against a
mean forecast of 2.08 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 19
analysts.
MILLICOM
Emerging markets telecoms operator Millicom posted a smaller
core profit than expected for the second quarter but roughly
stood by a margin outlook for the full year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $513 million, unchanged from a year-earlier and
below a mean forecast of $527 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
WARTSILA
The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported a
surprise fall in second-quarter operating profit due to slightly
weaker-than-expected sales.
April-June operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 3
percent to 113 million euros ($138 million), against a forecast
for 120 million in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 6 percent to 1.10
billion euros, below a forecast for 1.14 billion in a Reuters
poll.
SWEDBANK
The Swedish banking group posted a second-quarter operating
profit that marginally beat market expectations, but said it was
planning for a weak scenario ahead and would focus on costs.
Operating profit was 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($599.3
million) against a mean forecast for 4.1 billion crowns seen in
a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 4.3 billion crown
result in the year-ago period.
NOVO NORDISK
U.S. drug regulators approved Vivus Inc's obesity
drug late on Tuesday, the second new diet pill approved in the
last month.
Some analysts see the approvals of obesity drugs as paving
the way for acceptance also of Danish drugmaker's Novo Nordisk's
Victoza as a weight-loss treatment.
DNB Markets said in a note to clients that the U.S. FDA's
approvals of the two obesity drugs seemed to signal a change of
sentiment in terms of acceptance of side effects, making the
prospects of approval of Novo Nordisk's drug more promising.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)