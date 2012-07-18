(Updates Ericsson, SKF, Millicom, Wartsila; adds Novo Nordisk)

HELSINKI, July 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

The world's top mobile network maker posted lower-than- expected core earnings for the second quarter but said some pressure on profitability should ease at the end of the year.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding the company's loss-making joint ventures, but including restructuring charges, were 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($470.88 million) against a mean forecast of 3.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

TELIASONERA

The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator cut its outlook for the year marginally due to a tougher business climate as it posted lower-than-expected core profit in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 9.0 billion Swedish crowns versus the average forecast of 9.2 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and 9.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For more on the company, click on

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest banking group posted second-quarter operating profits above expectations but said slower economic growth in the region due to Europe's debt crisis was affecting business.

Operating earnings in the second quarter were 1.1 billion euros, against 945 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with the 949 million reported in the same period a year ago.

For more on the company, click on

SKF

The world's top bearing maker, SKF of Sweden, reported a slightly bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings and said it expected demand to remain flat in the third quarter.

Second-quarter operating earnings fell to 2.05 billion Swedish crowns from 2.62 billion a year earlier and against a mean forecast of 2.08 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 19 analysts.

For more on the company, click on

MILLICOM

Emerging markets telecoms operator Millicom posted a smaller core profit than expected for the second quarter but roughly stood by a margin outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $513 million, unchanged from a year-earlier and below a mean forecast of $527 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported a surprise fall in second-quarter operating profit due to slightly weaker-than-expected sales.

April-June operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 3 percent to 113 million euros ($138 million), against a forecast for 120 million in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 6 percent to 1.10 billion euros, below a forecast for 1.14 billion in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDBANK

The Swedish banking group posted a second-quarter operating profit that marginally beat market expectations, but said it was planning for a weak scenario ahead and would focus on costs.

Operating profit was 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($599.3 million) against a mean forecast for 4.1 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 4.3 billion crown result in the year-ago period.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

U.S. drug regulators approved Vivus Inc's obesity drug late on Tuesday, the second new diet pill approved in the last month.

Some analysts see the approvals of obesity drugs as paving the way for acceptance also of Danish drugmaker's Novo Nordisk's Victoza as a weight-loss treatment.

DNB Markets said in a note to clients that the U.S. FDA's approvals of the two obesity drugs seemed to signal a change of sentiment in terms of acceptance of side effects, making the prospects of approval of Novo Nordisk's drug more promising. For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8188 euros) ($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)