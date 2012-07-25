BRIEF-22nd Century says it produces non-GMO very low nicotine tobacco
* Anticipates having commercial quantities of seed for non-gmo varieties by 2018
HELSINKI, July 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit rose 29 percent to 32.3 million euros ($39.0 million) year-on-year, a Reuters analyst poll showed.
Konecranes results are due at 0600 GMT.
* Banco Santander considering capital increase of above 5 billion euros as part of potential offer for its smaller rival Banco Popular Espanol - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2rxlj0U