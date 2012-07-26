(Adds SSAB, Kemira)

HELSINKI, July 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KEMIRA

The Finnish firm reports operating profit down 4 percent at 35.7 million euros and says it will launch a cost cutting programme.

For more on the company, double click on

SSAB

The speciality steel maker reports second-quarter results on Thursday with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting operating profit of 904 million Swedish crowns ($129.56 million) on sales of 11.9 billion crowns.

Results are due at 0600 GMT.

For the poll, double click on

For more on the company, double click on

YIT

Finland's top builder YIT is expected to report second-quarter segments-based operating profit of 64.7 million euros ($78.4 million), down 8.0 percent year-on-year, a Reuters poll showed.

Segments-based profits include work in progress.

YIT results are due at 0500 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

METSO

The Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit rose 17 percent to 142 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Metso results are scheduled at around 0900 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)