HELSINKI, July 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ALFA LAVAL

GEA, the German competitor of Sweden's Alfa Laval, stood by its full-year guidance for sales and order bookings to increase by at least 5 percent this year while posting a 41 percent increase in consolidated earnings to 72.8 million euros ($90 million).

For full GEA report, double click

For more on Alfa Laval, double click

ASSA ABLOY

UBS has raised its price target for Assa Abloy to 205 Swedish crowns from 180 crowns in the wake of the Swedish lock maker's second-quarter earnings report last week. The stock closed at 208.6 crowns on Friday.

For more on the company, double click

OUTOTEC

Barclays raised its price target on mining technology company Outotec to 60 euros from 57 euros.

For more on the company, double click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)