BRIEF-Veolia awarded operations contract for North Carolina biomass facility
* VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY
HELSINKI, July 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
ELECTROLUX
The U.S. Commerce Department has set preliminary anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.
Washers made by Electrolux and Samsung in Mexico were hit with a preliminary anti-dumping duties of 33.30 percent and 72.41 percent, respectively.
* VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY
* The New York Times Company names Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating Officer