HELSINKI, July 31

ELECTROLUX

The U.S. Commerce Department has set preliminary anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.

Washers made by Electrolux and Samsung in Mexico were hit with a preliminary anti-dumping duties of 33.30 percent and 72.41 percent, respectively.