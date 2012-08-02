(Adds TGS)

HELSINKI Aug 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TGS-NOPEC

The Norwegian seismic surveyor on Thursday raised its 2012 revenue guidance on the back of strong demand from oil firms investing in exploration as it posted quarterly earnings that beat expectations.

TGS' April-June operating profit was $94.2 million, up from $57.7 million a year earlier, ahead of expectations for $86.8 million.

It lifted its full year net revenue target, which is now seen in the range of $810-870 million compared to its previous forecast of $760-830 million.

NOVO NORDISK

An approval of the Danish insulin producer's diabetes drug Victoza for the use to treat obesity will not have a visible effect on the topline, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. Since the majority of people with type two diabetes are already obese, the effect on sales will be minimal, Jyllands-Posten said.

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder could raise up to 5.5 billion Danish crowns ($908.7 million) for acquisitions world-wide, business daily Borsen said. The group is searching for acquisitions in Asia, Latin America and Africa, Borsen said.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner reported a surprise 19 percent fall in second-quarter comparable profit on Thursday, dented by shutdowns at its Finnish refineries.

It reiterated expectations for full-year comparable operating profit to improve significantly versus 2011. It also said its renewable fuels unit's operating loss would be smaller in the third quarter than in the second quarter.

NOKIA

InterDigital Inc has filed a patent infringement complaint against Nokia at a federal appeals court in the United States, the court said late on Wednesday.

METSA BOARD

The Finnish packaging board maker is seen reporting a quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 18.5 million euros, down 42 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

Metsa Board resul3ts are scheduled at 0900 GMT.

AMER SPORTS

Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports is expected to report its April-June operating loss shrank to 5.8 million euros from a loss of 10.9 million euros a year ago, a Reuters analyst poll showed. [ID:nL6E8IOGUU

The owner of the Wilson, Atomic and Salomon brands publishes its second-quarter results at 1000 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8132 euros) ($1 = 6.0524 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)