ASTRAZENECA
The drug maker's switch to a new administrative system at
its factory in Sodertalje in Sweden, which has led to output
problems, has to date cost 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($220
million), Swedish radio reported on Friday.
It cited AstraZeneca spokeswoman Ann-Leena Mikiver as saying
the group expected the problems, which began in April, to be
over by year-end. "It's a large investment," she said. "It would
have cost a lot regardless, even if we hadn't had output
disruptions."
AstraZeneca said in April it had production problems due to
the new system.
VOLVO
North American net order intake of heavy-duty trucks or
Class 8 trucks will approach 12,9000 units in July,
preliminary data from ACT Research showed. The final numbers
will be released in mid-August, ACT said in a statement.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
U.S. Senate tax writers late on Thursday added back a $12
billion production tax credit for wind energy into the Senate
Finance legislation after it was omitted from an earlier draft.
. The tax credit would aid the Danish Wind
Turbine manufacturer in the U.S. market.
NOKIA
Struggling cellphone maker Nokia is to cut around 700 jobs
at its northern Finnish unit of Oulu, a labour union
representative told Finnish news agency STT. Nokia said in June
it would slash 10,000 jobs globally and 3,700 jobs in its home
country.
