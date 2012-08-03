(Adds AstraZeneca)

HELSINKI Aug 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ASTRAZENECA

The drug maker's switch to a new administrative system at its factory in Sodertalje in Sweden, which has led to output problems, has to date cost 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($220 million), Swedish radio reported on Friday.

It cited AstraZeneca spokeswoman Ann-Leena Mikiver as saying the group expected the problems, which began in April, to be over by year-end. "It's a large investment," she said. "It would have cost a lot regardless, even if we hadn't had output disruptions."

AstraZeneca said in April it had production problems due to the new system.

VOLVO

North American net order intake of heavy-duty trucks or Class 8 trucks will approach 12,9000 units in July, preliminary data from ACT Research showed. The final numbers will be released in mid-August, ACT said in a statement.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

U.S. Senate tax writers late on Thursday added back a $12 billion production tax credit for wind energy into the Senate Finance legislation after it was omitted from an earlier draft. . The tax credit would aid the Danish Wind Turbine manufacturer in the U.S. market.

NOKIA

Struggling cellphone maker Nokia is to cut around 700 jobs at its northern Finnish unit of Oulu, a labour union representative told Finnish news agency STT. Nokia said in June it would slash 10,000 jobs globally and 3,700 jobs in its home country.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)