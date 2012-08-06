(Adds Volvo, Vestas Wind Systems)
HELSINKI Aug 6 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
FINNAIR
Finland's flag carrier said July traffic measured in revenue
passenger kilometres rose by 5.7 percent from a year earlier.
Overall capacity grew 2.7 percent year-on-year, it said.
Passenger load factor, one indicator of profitability,
improved 2.4 percentage points to 84.5 percent.
