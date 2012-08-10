(Adds Volvo, Scania, Schibsted, updates Stockmann)

VOLVO, SCANIA

The two Swedish truck firms are losing market share in Europe, because they have a smaller market share in Europe's biggest market Germany, where the market has held best during the crisis, daily Dagens Indusri reported.

Volvo's market share dropped 2.1 percent during the first six months of the year to 25.9 percent, the paper said, citing unspecified market statistics. Scania's market share in Europe dropped 1.1 percent to 13.1 percent in the same period.

SCHIBSTED

Norway-based media group Schibsted said it plans to slash costs and invest heavily in online publishing to halt the profit erosion from the market's shift away from traditional print advertising.

Schibsted, which operates in 27, mainly European countries, aims to slash print publishing costs by 500 million Norwegian crowns ($84.4 million) over the next two years and aims to spend a similar amount just in 2012 on "targeted investments" in online markets.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, citing weak performance at its fashion unit and some loss making business in Russia.

April-June operating profit grew 16 percent from a year ago to 29.7 million euros($36.6 million), below an average forecast of 32.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

FINNAIR

Finland's struggling national carrier Finnair is expected to report its second-quarter operating loss narrowed to 3.2 million euros from a loss of 25.2 million euros a year ago, according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Finnair results are due at 0630 GMT.

