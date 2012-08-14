HELSINKI Aug 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TELIASONERA AB
The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator has agreed
to acquire Kazakh firm Alem Communications' WiMax operations. It
has also reached a deal with Visor Group whereby both firms will
make an indirect minority investment in KazTransCom. Its
subsidiary, Kcell, has meanwhile signed a five-year lease
agreement for backbone capacity with KazTransCom.
The total value of the transactions is 205 million dollars.
MARIMEKKO
The Finnish textile fashion company reported a quarterly
loss of 545 million euros but maintained its forecast of strong
sales and profit growth for the full year.
Marimekko, has been opening new stores over the past few
years in the United States, Japan, and other overseas markets.
It said this expansion will help its sales to grow over 10
percent and operating profit to at least double in 2012.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group is expected to report a
nearly 37 percent drop in net earnings for the second quarter
despite a swing back to profits for its container shipping arm
as oil income is seen down and year-ago results were boosted by
a one-off gain, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net profit at the conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the
world's biggest container shipping company, was estimated on
average to have fallen to $994 million in April-June from $1.57
billion in the second quarter last year.
AKER SOLUTION
The Norwegian oil services firm reported second-quarter
earnings above expectations and said its outlook remains
bullish.
Aker Solutions said second-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 113 percent
to 1.36 billion Norwegian crowns ($229.60 million), exceeding
expectation for 1.17 billion crowns in a Reuters survey.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.9233 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)