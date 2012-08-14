(Adds Statoil, Maersk and Millicom)

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm has sold a 25 percent stake in its exploration license off Mozambique, which consists of two blocks, to Tullow Oil plc, it said on Tuesday.

Statoil operates the license and will hold 65 percent after the sell down while Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) has 10 percent. Financial details were not disclosed.

AP MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group reported a bigger-than-forecast drop in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday and upgraded guidance for full-year results based on higher freight rates.

MILLICOM

The emerging markets telecoms group has signed a deal to gradually acquire controlling stakes in two subsidiaries of Rocket Internet, Latin America Internet Holding (LIH) and Africa Internet Holding (AIH).

Millicom will pay 340 million euros in three installments for the first 50 percent. It can acquire the remaining 50 percent of the companies with full management rights no later than September 2016 at fair market value.

TELIASONERA AB

The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator has agreed to acquire Kazakh firm Alem Communications' WiMax operations. It has also reached a deal with Visor Group whereby both firms will make an indirect minority investment in KazTransCom. Its subsidiary, Kcell, has meanwhile signed a five-year lease agreement for backbone capacity with KazTransCom.

The total value of the transactions is 205 million dollars.

MARIMEKKO

The Finnish textile fashion company reported a quarterly loss of 545 million euros but maintained its forecast of strong sales and profit growth for the full year.

Marimekko, has been opening new stores over the past few years in the United States, Japan, and other overseas markets. It said this expansion will help its sales to grow over 10 percent and operating profit to at least double in 2012.

AKER SOLUTION

The Norwegian oil services firm reported second-quarter earnings above expectations and said its outlook remains bullish.

Aker Solutions said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 113 percent to 1.36 billion Norwegian crowns ($229.60 million), exceeding expectation for 1.17 billion crowns in a Reuters survey.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.9233 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)