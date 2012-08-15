(Updates with results, adds Outokumpu)

HELSINKI Aug 15 The following stocks may be affected by quarterly results, newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget apparel retailer said same-store sales grew 2 percent in July, slightly weaker than the average forecast for a 3 percent rise in a Reuters poll.

Total sales in July were up 11 percent from a year earlier.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer reported weaker-than-expected quarterly operating profit, while it maintained its earnings outlook for the full year.

The world's fourth-biggest brewer blamed poor weather for weak sales in Northern and Western European beer markets.

NORDEN

The Danish shipping company posted a smaller-than-expected drop in operating profits for the second quarter, helped by high contract coverage for its dry-bulk fleet in a weak market overall.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before writedowns fell to $9 .6 million in April-June from $21.1 million in the second quarter last year, beating analysts' average estimate of a fall to $7.0 million in a Reuters poll.

EBIT estimates had ranged from a loss of $2.4 million to a profit of $20.0 million.

COLOPLAST

The Danish medical supplies maker is expected to report a 29 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, aided by rising sales in all four business areas, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. 

The company is due to report its results on Wednesday at around around 1000 GMT.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group is expected to report a 25 percent increase in second-quarter operating profits, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen rising on average to 505 million Danish crowns ($83.5 million) in April-June from 404 million in the second quarter last year, according to the average of nine estimates.

The company is due to report its results on Wednesday at around 1000 GMT.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury electronics maker reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, helped by new products, and forecast a stronger profit in the year ahead.

Pretax profit rose to 77 million Danish crowns ($12.8 million) in B&O's March-May fourth quarter from 8.1 million crowns in the same period last year, beating analysts' average expectation of a rise to 59.1 million in a Reuters poll.

Providing guidance for its 2012/13 financial year for the first time, B&O said it expected double-digit revenue growth in the year ahead and a stronger operating margin.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker said it had received an environmental permit to expand ferrochrome production at its Tornio site in northwestern Finland.

Outokumpu is investing 440 million euros ($542 million) in the project, which will double its annual ferrochrome output to 540,000 tonnes.

