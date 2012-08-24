California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
HELSINKI Aug 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NKT HOLDING
Danish industrial group NKT Holding is expected to report a 76 percent rise from a year ago in second-quarter operating profits to 169 million Danish crowns ($28.3 million) due to improved performance at a cable factory in Germany.
The results are expected at around 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, click on ($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns)
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Uber Technologies Inc will tell employees on Tuesday about changes it will make after a probe into sexual harassment allegations by a former engineer at the ride services company, a person familiar with the matter said.