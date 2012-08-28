Lufthansa CEO says optimistic regarding demand
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Demand for Lufthansa flights is better than expected this year, with traffic from the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
HELSINKI Aug 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Nokia's Lumia phones could benefit as Apple Inc is seeking bans on the sale of eight Samsung Electronics phones in the United States moving swiftly to translate its court victory over its rival into a tangible business benefit.
SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade has demanded asset sales larger than initially expected by the country's largest for-profit college operators, Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações SA, before it will approve their merger, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.