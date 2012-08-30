HELSINKI Aug 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
Samsung Electronics became the first handset
maker to announce a smartphone using Microsoft's Windows 8
software, beating the highly-anticipated launch of Nokia's
version expected next week.
FORTUM
Utility Fortum said on Wednesday it was unclear when its
Loviisa 2 nuclear reactor will be back online. It was shut down
in the afternoon after maintenance work at Loviisa 1 reactor
caused turbines at Loviisa 2 to trip.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)