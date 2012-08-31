BRIEF-Le Chateau provides update on renewal of credit facility
* Le Chateau Inc - in addition, company received a term sheet from a subordinate lender for a three-year $15.0 million term loan
HELSINKI Aug 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA
Nokia's rival Samsung Electronics won Apple in a patent case in Japan as a Tokyo court ruled Samsung's mobile devices did not violate Apple's patent.
* Ken Feinberg to run Takata airbag compensation fund after Robert Mueller notified judge he could no longer do so - CNBC, citing DJ