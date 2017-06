(Adds Novo Nordisk)

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer has put plans for a stock split temporarily on hold, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. The group is awaiting indications for when its long acting insulin Tresiba will get approval in the United States before making a stock split decision, Berlingske said.

SCANIA

The Swedish truckmaker's new top executive Martin Lundstedt said in an interview with business daily Dagens Industri he did not believe the company had passed the peak in terms of operating margins and that he saw nothing troubling in the company's pipeline at present. Scania's operating margin has dipped in recent quarters from a record level in 2010.

