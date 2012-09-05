HELSINKI, Sept 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
NOKIA
Nokia and Microsoft Corp are due to take the wraps
off the latest Windows phones on Wednesday, in what may be the
Finnish mobile phone maker's last chance at winning back a
market lost to Apple, Samsung and Google
.
The companies are expected to unveil the new phones around
1400 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)