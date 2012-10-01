(Adds Nokia, DNO)

HELSINKI Oct 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

OUTOKUMPU

The EU Commission has informed the Finnish steel company that the divestment of its Swedish melting and coil operations may not be enough to permit the approval of the Inoxum deal with Thyssenkrupp, Outokumpu said. It added it could instead divest a mill in Italy.

DNO

Oil payments from Baghdad to Iraq's Kurdish region are imminent, Kurdish Energy Minister Ashti Hawrami said on Sunday, offering hope for fims like DNO that a long-running conflict

between the central government and autonomous region is easing.

NOKIA

Credit Suisse downgraded its recommendation for shares in the Finnish cellphone maker to 'underperform' to 'neutral' and said it sees now a steep loss also in 2013, citing slow takeup of Windows smartphones.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms group is expected to raise its stake in Vimpelcom by another 3.5 percent on Monday when an option by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather Investments expires.

Telenor, which already holds 39.5 percent of the Russian Vimpelcom, earlier said it expects Weather Investments to exercise the sell option and the deal to close by Oct 1, at the latest.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The oil and shipping group will in the future turn its focus increasingly to its oil, port terminals and drilling units, Chief Executive Nils Andersen told Jyllands-Posten. The group has traditionally had a lot of focus on its world leading container unit, but the other three area will become increasingly important to secure stability, Andersen said.

The container shipping unit, Maersk Line, is preparing for the market in Vietnam to cool down after 21 years of high growth, business daily Borsen said.

ORION

The Finnish drug maker on Sunday presented results from phase I trial of a prostate cancer treatment, saying according the data it "has been well tolerated, with no significant treatment-related adverse events."

