(Adds Nokia, DNO)
HELSINKI Oct 1 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
OUTOKUMPU
The EU Commission has informed the Finnish steel company
that the divestment of its Swedish melting and coil operations
may not be enough to permit the approval of the Inoxum deal with
Thyssenkrupp, Outokumpu said. It added it could
instead divest a mill in Italy.
For more on the company, click on
DNO
Oil payments from Baghdad to Iraq's Kurdish region are
imminent, Kurdish Energy Minister Ashti Hawrami said on Sunday,
offering hope for fims like DNO that a long-running conflict
between the central government and autonomous region is
easing.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Credit Suisse downgraded its recommendation for shares in
the Finnish cellphone maker to 'underperform' to 'neutral' and
said it sees now a steep loss also in 2013, citing slow takeup
of Windows smartphones.
For more on the company, click on [NOK1V.HE}
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms group is expected to raise its stake
in Vimpelcom by another 3.5 percent on Monday when an option by
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather Investments expires.
Telenor, which already holds 39.5 percent of the Russian
Vimpelcom, earlier said it expects Weather Investments to
exercise the sell option and the deal to close by Oct 1, at the
latest.
For more on the company, click on
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The oil and shipping group will in the future turn its focus
increasingly to its oil, port terminals and drilling units,
Chief Executive Nils Andersen told Jyllands-Posten. The group
has traditionally had a lot of focus on its world leading
container unit, but the other three area will become
increasingly important to secure stability, Andersen said.
The container shipping unit, Maersk Line, is preparing for
the market in Vietnam to cool down after 21 years of high
growth, business daily Borsen said.
For more on the company, click on
ORION
The Finnish drug maker on Sunday presented results from
phase I trial of a prostate cancer treatment, saying according
the data it "has been well tolerated, with no significant
treatment-related adverse events."
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)