BRIEF-Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 mln
* Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 million and estimate cash balance will be about $78 million - $96 million by year end 2017
LUNDBECK
The Danish pharmaceutical group and its Japanese partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of its antidepressant, vortioxetine, Lundbeck said on Tuesday.
* Vical Inc - presents phase 1 vl-2397 data at June ASM microbe 2017 meeting supporting advancement to phase 2