(Adds Nordea, updates Nokia)
HELSINKI Oct 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
NORDEA
Sweden could soon sell a further part of its holding in the
Nordic region's biggest bank, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote on
Wednesday.
"I believe definitely the sale process is happening," the
paper quoted one unnamed analyst saying.
Analysts said the time could be right for a sale of the
shares, worth around 36 billion Swedish crowns ($5.45 billion).
The government, which owns 13.5 percent of Nordea's shares,
has been clear it wants to sell its stake and has a mandate from
the parliament. It already sold 6.3 percent of Nordea shares in
February 2011.
NOKIA
The struggling phone maker is seeking to sell its
headquarters in Espoo, Finland as part of its drive to sell
non-core assets. Iltasanomat newspaper said the building would
be valued at 200-300 million euros ($259-$388 million).
SEADRILL
The Oslo-listed oil driller said it plans to replace Chief
Executive Alf Thorkildsen with Fredrik Halvorsen, the head of
its Archer affiliate, and is looking to relocate
management outside Norway.
Seadrill said managing the company from the Norwegian city of
Stavanger may constrain its aggressive growth plans, and that it
was considering several locations including London, Dubai,
Singapore and Houston.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7731 euros)