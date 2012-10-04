HELSINKI Oct 4 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
SSAB
The Swedish steel maker, which last month warned of a
third-quarter operating loss due to market weakness stemming
from the euro zone debt crisis, is holding a capital market day
for investors, analysts and media on Thursday.
TELIASONERA
Two Swedish members of parliament, Carl Hamilton and
Caroline Szyber, both belonging to the governing centre-right
coalition, questioned the conduct of the telecom operator in
Uzbekistan where it bought a telecom license in a deal now being
investigated by Swedish prosecutors.
"As a company you have a responsibility to ask questions,
and my impression is that TeliaSonera has not really thought
through how things work in this kind of countries," Szyber said.
Both MPs were quoted on the topic in business daily Dagens
Industri. The Swedish government owns a 37 percent stake in
TeliaSonera, which has denied any wrong-doing and begun an
independent investigation into the deal.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7731 euros)