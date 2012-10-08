HELSINKI Oct 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Dame Marjorie Scardino is preparing to give up her role as the vice-chair of the Finnish phone-maker Nokia, Financial Times reported on Sunday, just days after Scardino announced her departure from the helm of Pearson.

Scardino, Nokia's vice-chair since 2007, was quoted as saying it was a "natural schedule" to leave the board next spring.

HENNES & MAURITZ

Barclays has cut its rating on the budget fashion retailer to "equal weight" from "overweight" and lowered its target price on the stock to 250 Swedish crowns ($37.97) per share from 285 crowns. H&M shares closed at 232 crowns on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5846 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)