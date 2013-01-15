(Adds more companies)

HELSINKI Jan 15 The following stocks may be affected by news and other factors on Tuesday:

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer posted a 2 percent like-for-like drop in December sales. Analysts on average expected a 4 percent fall.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer said it entered a new three year partnership with Premier League to be its official beer partner.

ALFA LAVAL

Alfa Laval said it won an offshore gas order worth 130 million Swedish crowns ($20.12 million) from South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

KESKO

The Finnish retail group said its December sales fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier to 838.9 million euros.

RUUKKI

Finnish chrome mining and minerals producer Ruukki said its Chief Executive Thomas Hoyer and other senior officials would leave as part of a reorganisation.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4717 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.4606 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)