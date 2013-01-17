(Adds UPM-Kymmene, Nokia's decline to comment)

HELSINKI Jan 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish forestry group said its fourth quarter operating profit, excluding one offs, fell to 138 million euros ($183.49 million) from 147 million euros a year ago. It also said its paper business remained loss-making.

UPM-Kymmene will publish Q4 results on Jan. 31.

NOKIA

Nokia is expected to announce job cuts in its information unit and will hold a news conference for the unit's employees in Finland at 0800 GMT, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported. Nokia declined to comment the report.

The Finnish handset maker that has been struggling to compete against Samsung and Apple unveiled last year its cost-cut programme, including 10,000 job cuts of which 3,700 in its home country.

($1 = 0.7521 euros)