HELSINKI Feb 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SWEDISH MATCH
The cigar and moist snuff maker posted a drop in
fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday that roughly
matched expectations and said snus profits would drop this year.
The operating profit was 986 million Swedish crowns ($156
million), against 1.02 billion a year earlier and a mean
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 979 million.
SYDBANK
Denmark's Sydbank reported a better-than-expected pretax
profit for 2012 despite a spike in bad loan provisions, and
forecast significantly lower impairment charges in 2013.
Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market
capitalisation, reported 2012 pretax profit of 624 million
crowns.
DSV
Danish freight forwarder DSV forecast a weaker-than-expected
full-year operating profit, saying a weaker global economy will
likely keep freight volumes down.
The company forecast 2013 earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) of 2.55 billion to 2.75 billion Danish
crowns ($457-492 million), compared to the market's average
forecast for 2.7 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
OUTOKUMPU
Luxembourg-based Aperam said it has teamed up two
Italian firms to bid for Terni, the stainless steel plant which
Outokumpu has promised to sell by May 7 to gain regulatory
approval for another deal.
ATLAS COPCO
The compressor and machinery maker is in discussions about
acquiring Joy Global, a mining equipment and services
company in the United States, Swedish business daily Dagens
Industri reported on Wednesday, quoting a single source.
VOLVO
The world number two truck maker said on Wednesday shipments
of its trucks slid 23 percent year-on-year in January, hit by
sluggish demand in Europe and North America.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns)
($1 = 6.3229 Swedish crowns)