HELSINKI Feb 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Nokia holds a news conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Sources have told Reuters that it will unveil cheaper mobile phones, including both cut-price basic handsets and moderately-price versions of the Lumia smartphone.

Ericsson will also be at the conference.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker has terminated agreements with a total of 66 retailers in Denmark, or every fourth retailer in the country, in the wake of sluggish sales, daily Berlingske Tidende said. That follows similar moves in Germany and Australia, Berlingske said.

FENNOVOIMA INVESTORS

Outokumpu and retailer Kesko are among investors in Finland's Fennovoima reactor project. Fennovoima is expected to announce changes to its reactor project in northern Finland on Monday.

