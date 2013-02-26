HELSINKI Feb 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker is expected to post a flat fourth-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, after the end of a campaign allowing retailers to swap unsold stock for more popular items, according to a Reuters poll.

The company is due to publish its results at 0700 GMT.

JYSKE BANK

Denmark's second-biggest listed lender, is expected to report that its fourth-quarter pretax profit more than doubled after a drop in writedowns, a Reuters poll showed.

The company is due to publish Q4 results before 0800 GMT.

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

The Danish hearing-aid maker's full-year operating profit is likely to be flat from a year earlier at 1.7 billion Danish crowns ($301 million), according to a Reuters poll.

The company is due to publish its report around 0700-0730 GMT.

NOVO NORDISK

A new scientific research from the United States shows that there is a link between inflammation of the pancreas and the type of diabetes medicine that the Danish insulin maker's Victoza belongs to, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. This could lead U.S. authorities taking a more detailed look at the risk, the paper said.

($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns)