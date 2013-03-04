HELSINKI, March 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

The shares of the Finnish mobile phone maker may fall due to Stoxx Limited's decision to drop Nokia from the EURO STOXX 50 Index on March 18. European aerospace group EADS will be added on the index list.

YIT

YIT, ISS, Vinci and Cofely of France, Strabag and Bilfinger are interested in buying construction group Hochtief's services division, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.

YIT declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)