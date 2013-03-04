(Adds Atlas Copco, Sandvik, Volvo, SKF, Assa Abloy, TeliaSonera)

HELSINKI, March 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ATLAS COPCO, SANDVIK, VOLVO

In a move that could affect construction-related equipment makers, China's State Council said on Friday the country could increase required downpayments and loan rates for buyers of second homes in cities where prices are rising too quickly.

The news dragged down Asian shares sharply on Monday, not least in China, and also weighed on stocks such as Komatsu Ltd , the world's second biggest construction machinery maker and competitor of several Swedish firms.

SKF

The world's biggest bearings maker is planning for investments in the United States as the cost gap of producing there compared to in China has narrowed significantly, Chief Executive Tom Johnstone told business daily Dagens Industri.

Johnstone also struck an upbeat note regarding demand in China, which slumped last year, saying he was optimistic after the sales fall there stopped in January.

ASSA ABLOY

The top executive of Assa, the world's biggest lock maker, said in a newspaper interview that construction activity among its customers in China was increasing again after weakness last year as Beijing eased credit restrictions.

"But it's too early say we're out of the woods. We have not yet seen this result in more orders on our part, but it does look promising," CEO Johan Molin was quoted as saying by Dagens Industri on Saturday.

TELIASONERA

The telecom operator, under intense fire for its business dealings in Uzbekistan, had more or less decided on a new CEO for the group in November last year when the board's chairman unexpectedly said he would be stepping down.

The person lined up as new CEO was an executive from telecom gear maker Ericsson, Dagens Industri quoted sources as saying on Saturday. The person was not identified in the story and the paper said the company was likely to have to start from scratch in its search for a new CEO.

NOKIA

The shares of the Finnish mobile phone maker may fall due to Stoxx Limited's decision to drop Nokia from the EURO STOXX 50 Index on March 18. European aerospace group EADS will be added on the index list.

YIT

YIT, ISS, Vinci and Cofely of France, Strabag and Bilfinger are interested in buying construction group Hochtief's services division, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.

YIT declined to comment.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)