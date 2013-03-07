HELSINKI, March 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker's Renault Trucks arms expects to increase its market share in 2013 after a revamp of its range of models, the company's president said late on Wednesday.

Bruno Blin also told reporters at Renault Trucks' headquarters in Lyon, France, that orders had started to recover, especially in northern Europe.

For more on the company, click on

SANDVIK

The Swedish mining gear and tool maker said after the close of market trading in Stockholm on Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire CUBEX, a Canadian drilling solutions provider which had sales of about 270 million Swedish crowns ($42.15 million) last year and has about 110 employees.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.4063 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)