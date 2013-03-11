HELSINKI, March 11 - The following stocks may be affected by
newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
TALVIVAARA
Shares in the Finnish mining company are traded without
right to share issue as of today, lowering the stock's price as
the market opens.
Talvivaara's shareholders on Friday approved a
deeply-discounted share sale that could help the firm's Sotkamo
mine resume normal production this year.
Trading in subscription rights begins on March 18.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer could be seen selling
11 out of 28 factories in a bid to cut its debt and improve its
financial situation, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The group has
put a factory for sale in Colorado in the United States,
Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the company, click on
DNB, STOREBRAND
New life expectancy assumptions will require the insurance
arm of DNB to increase reserves, which will have a negative
impact on the group's financial performance, though it will not
affect long-term financial targets, it said.
Storebrand added that the increase in reserves will not have
an immediate effect on reported IFRS accounts.
DNB said the required increase in reserves is around 14.4
billion Norwegian crowns ($2.51 billion), of which 3.8 billion
crowns has already been set aside, while Storebrand said it
needed to increase reserves by 11.5 billion crowns, of which 4.3
billion has been set aside.
For more on the companies, click
VOLVO
The Swedish truck maker is seen launching its new "Value"
truck, a lower-cost truck tailored for emerging markets and
first announced last year, early next year, business daily
Dagens Industri reported, citing unidentified sources.
For more on the company, double click
NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK
, SEB
The Swedish government has asked the Financial Supervisory
Authority (FI) to investigate whether it is possible to demand
that banks offer new mortgage customers individually tailored
advice on the value of paying down the principal of their debts,
Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman wrote in an article in
tabloid Expressen.
For more on Swedish banks, double click
($1 = 5.7328 Norwegian krones)