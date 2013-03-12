HELSINKI, March 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia's chief executive is keen to take on Apple in the smart phone market and regain its top position with products such as the Lumia 920.

"My goal is that we in time should are a clear winner," chief executive Stephen Elop told Swedish daily Dagens Industri. "I would want us to be no. 1 again. We are in it to win."