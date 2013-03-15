HELSINKI, March 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

Hennes & Mauritz is expected to post a fall in comparable sales in February for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday. Sales figures are due at 0800 CET.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish state's stake in Talvivaara could be doubled to about 18 percent along with its commitment to subscribe shares in the miner's rights issue, government official said.

"If... other shareholders would not use their right to subscribe shares, it (the government stake) could increase to somewhere around 18 percent," minister Heidi Hautala told the parliament on Thursday.

