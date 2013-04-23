(Updates with results)

HELSINKI, April 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia won a court injunction that would prevent rival HTC Corp from using microphone components made by STMicroelectronics in HTC One phones.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish banking group posted a first-quarter operating profit that topped forecasts as net interest income beat expectations on Tuesday and said it expected to improve its credit rating during the year.

SEB

The Swedish bank reported first-quarter operating profit of 3.717 billion crowns, missing the market's average forecast of 3.91 billion crowns.

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group's first-quarter operating profit fell to 2.56 billion crowns from a year-ago 3.82 billion, weaker than the 2.97 billion crowns that markets expected.

It also saw order bookings hit in the first quarter as a slump in business from mining customers overshadowed signs of improvement in sectors such as the oil industry and construction.

SCANIA

The Swedish truck maker, controlled by Germany's Volkswagen , is due to issue its first-quarter results shortly. Operating earnings are seen sliding to 2.08 billion crowns from a year-ago 2.32 billion while order bookings are seen up 16 percent from a year ago, according to a Reuters analysts' poll.

STORA ENSO

Finnish forest group Stora Enso is expected to report a 28 percent drop in its first-quarter core operating profit due to weak demand in Europe's paper and sawn timber markets, a Reuters poll showed.

KONE

The Finnish lift and escalator maker is expected to report a 13 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit to 150 million euros ($195.5 million), a Reuters poll of 17 analysts showed.

METSO

Finnish engineering firm Metso is expected to report its first-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 4 percent to 134 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

ORION

Finnish drug maker Orion is expected to report a 6 percent drop in its first-quarter operating profit from a year ago, hurt by increasing generic competition due to its expiring Parkinson's drug patents, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.

Orion has said it expects a slight fall in full-year 2013 operating profit from 2012.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals group is expected to report a 7 percent rise in its first-quarter adjusted operating profit to 41 million euros from a year ago, helped by its ongoing cost cutting program, a Reuters poll showed.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5285 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)