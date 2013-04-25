(Adds TGS-Nopec, updates Volvo, Huhtamaki, SSAB, Electrolux, Kesko, Novozymes, Rautaruuki, Fortum, Outokumpu)

HELSINKI, April 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

World number two truck maker Volvo posted a much sharper than expected fall in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as weak demand pushed sales volumes to their lowest level since the height of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

TGS-NOPEC

Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec reported first-quarter core earnings that were somewhat lower-than-expected on Thursday.

HUHTAMAKI

Finnish packaging maker Huhtamaki reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit thanks to strength in its recently-acquired Asian business.

ELECTROLUX

Home appliances maker Electrolux reported a fall in core operating profit for the first quarter that was bigger than expected and said conditions in the crisis-hit European market would remain tough.

TIETO

Nordic IT services provider Tieto Oyj reported a 13 percent rise in adjusted first-quarter profit after cutting costs and selling assets to cope with slower corporate spending in Europe.

SSAB

Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB on Thursday posted a first-quarter operating loss in line with expectations and said it expected some recovery in the second quarter led by the the U.S. and Latin America.

NOVOZYMES

Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes' reported a smaller-than-expected rise in first quarter operating profit, capped by currency headwinds and acquisition costs.

OUTOKUMPU

Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu swung to a first-quarter operating loss and forecast a bigger loss in the current quarter due to lower nickel prices and delivery volumes.

RAUTARUUKKI

Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki swung to an operating profit as cost cuts in its metals business helped offset falling demand in debt-burdened Europe.

FORTUM

State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum reported a flat first-quarter operating profit and forecast electricity demand in the Nordic countries to grow only 0.5 percent annually in the years ahead.

KESKO

Finnish retailer Kesko reported a 17 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit as cost cuts failed to make up for a slowdown in consumer spending.

UPM-KYMMENE

The world's largest graphic paper maker is expected to report a slight decline in its first-quarter operating profit to 145 million euros, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

UPM results are due at around 0630 GMT.

AMER SPORTS

The Finnish sporting goods group is expected to report a 10 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit due to stronger sales across its product range including winter skis to fitness gear, a Reuters poll showed.

Amer Sports will publish its first-quarter results at around 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)