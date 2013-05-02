HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's biggest lender is expected to report a more than 50 percent spike in its first-quarter pretax profit, driven by a drop in writedowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SANOMA

Finnish media group Sanoma is expected to report underlying loss of 15 million euros ($19.8 million) from the first quarter, weighed by deep decline in advertising sales as well as troubles at its recently-acquired TV business in the Netherlands, a Reuters poll showed.

Sanoma results are due at around 0800 GMT.

MARINE HARVEST

Salmon firm Cermaq rejected Marine Harvest's $1.7 billion hostile takeover bid, saying the offer by the world's biggest fish farmer undervalued the company and came with unacceptable conditions.

