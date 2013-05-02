HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest lender is expected to report a more than
50 percent spike in its first-quarter pretax profit, driven by a
drop in writedowns, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
SANOMA
Finnish media group Sanoma is expected to report underlying
loss of 15 million euros ($19.8 million) from the first quarter,
weighed by deep decline in advertising sales as well as troubles
at its recently-acquired TV business in the Netherlands, a
Reuters poll showed.
Sanoma results are due at around 0800 GMT.
MARINE HARVEST
Salmon firm Cermaq rejected Marine Harvest's $1.7
billion hostile takeover bid, saying the offer by the world's
biggest fish farmer undervalued the company and came with
unacceptable conditions.
