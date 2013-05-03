(Updates GN Store Nord, TDC)

HELSINKI May 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aid and headset maker kept its full-year 2013 guidance unchanged after a more than 50 percent rise in first quarter operating profit, helped by cost cuts and stronger sales.

The company said it still saw organic revenue growth of 9-12 percent this year and EBITA improvement of 40 to 50 percent compared with 2012.

TDC

The Danish telecoms operator reported first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($438.45 million) from 2.6 billion a year earlier and compared to a forecast for 2.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company repeated its forecast for a slight decline in full-year EBITDA due to regulatory pressure and increased investment.

BOLIDEN

The Swedish mining and smelting group is scheduled to publish its first-quarter report at around 1000 GMT. Operating earnings are seen at 732 million Swedish crowns ($112 million), down from 1.50 billion a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

